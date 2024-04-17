Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

