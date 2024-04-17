Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 13,776.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 179,643 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CEVA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CEVA by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CEVA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEVA. TD Cowen raised their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. 36,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,226. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $109,688.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

