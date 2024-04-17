Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,505 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17,446.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.27. 5,347,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,311. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.75 and a 200-day moving average of $437.03. The stock has a market cap of $417.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

