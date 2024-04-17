Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading Down 9.1%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,893,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,212% from the average daily volume of 144,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Monument Mining Stock Down 6.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.
About Monument Mining
Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
