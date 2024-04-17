musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 169766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.96. The stock has a market cap of £6.41 million, a PE ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 2.60.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

