Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Update

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nextdoor from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Nextdoor
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor
Nextdoor Stock Performance
KIND remained flat at $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.98. Nextdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.
Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. Research analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nextdoor
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nextdoor
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.