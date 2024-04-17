NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 2.1%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 42,222,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 53,061,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

