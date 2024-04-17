Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE NSC traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.91. 823,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,892. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

