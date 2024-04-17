Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $169.22 and last traded at $169.22. 38,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 153,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Nova Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Nova had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nova by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

