Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

