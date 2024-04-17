Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Okta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Okta by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Okta by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Okta by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 262,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 60,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock worth $1,205,990 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.70. 317,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,040. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

