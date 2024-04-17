Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 4.0% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $42,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.16. 2,375,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.