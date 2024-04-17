PayPay Securities Corp Sells 2,095 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

PayPay Securities Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares makes up approximately 5.1% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,537,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 1,216,009 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 160,743.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 321,487 shares in the last quarter.

SOXL stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. 54,691,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,776,453. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 5.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

