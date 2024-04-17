PayPay Securities Corp Trims Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

PayPay Securities Corp trimmed its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares comprises 1.6% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 17.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $439,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.58. 1,417,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,593. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.34.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.