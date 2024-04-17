Phoenix Wealth Advisors Makes New $232,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. 10,086,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,486,672. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

