PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,148,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 952,358 shares.The stock last traded at $100.39 and had previously closed at $100.36.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

