Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HNW stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 53,007 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

