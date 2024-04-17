Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of HNW stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.92.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
