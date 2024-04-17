ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $14.01

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $13.21. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 8,310,580 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

