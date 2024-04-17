Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 171.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Price Performance
DOCU stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 314,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,473. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 160.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
