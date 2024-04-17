Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,074 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUGT. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000.

AUGT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $28.01.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

