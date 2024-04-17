Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $74.13. 14,513,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,802,678. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

