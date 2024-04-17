Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of LYV traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,063,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.