Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,327 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 108,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RQI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 426,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

