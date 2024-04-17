QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 2,028,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,508,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after acquiring an additional 796,723 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 271,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 46,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

