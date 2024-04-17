QUASA (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $89.98

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $169,013.07 and approximately $89.98 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,857.27 or 0.99982425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010874 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000053 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00144548 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $134.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

