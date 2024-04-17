Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Super Micro Computer makes up 0.7% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $13.37 on Wednesday, hitting $962.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,220,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $946.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

