Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,637 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 272.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 222,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.76. 620,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,839. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.02. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,653,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,693.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

