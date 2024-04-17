Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,044 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. 56,368,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,633,924. The company has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.92.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

