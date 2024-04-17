Rakuten Securities Inc. Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Affirm makes up about 0.8% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,537,000 after acquiring an additional 213,421 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after buying an additional 415,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,556,000 after buying an additional 349,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 216,504 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. 1,880,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,685,035. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

