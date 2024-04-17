Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Up 3.6%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 208,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 950,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

METC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $739.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 226.1% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2,071.7% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 85,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.