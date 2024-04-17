Renold (LON:RNO) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.90

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.57), with a volume of 1747271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.52).

Renold Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £96.21 million, a PE ratio of 600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.12.

About Renold

(Get Free Report)

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.