Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $161.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,130. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

