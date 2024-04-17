Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Position Cut by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. 314,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,074. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

