Short Interest in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Decreases By 6.6%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,500 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 939,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,040,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 754,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after acquiring an additional 130,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

ARIS traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,674. The company has a market cap of $784.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

