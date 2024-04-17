Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Increases By 8.6%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 75.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Burford Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BUR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,692. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burford Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 4.38%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

