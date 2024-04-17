Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Increases By 8.7%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.90.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE:CLH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.16. The stock had a trading volume of 221,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $204.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

