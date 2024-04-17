Short Interest in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Declines By 6.7%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 598,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of EE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 71,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,780. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

