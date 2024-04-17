Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Decreases By 7.6%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,438. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLXS

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.