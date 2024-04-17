Short Interest in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Grows By 6.3%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Approximately 28.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 906,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,816. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.98. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $6,421,685.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,499,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $23,062,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Guess? by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Guess? by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,335,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

