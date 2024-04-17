Short Interest in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Drops By 6.7%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ICON Public from $345.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

ICLR traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $292.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,825. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $344.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.08.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. Analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in ICON Public by 11.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 22.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

