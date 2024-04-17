Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $390.46 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,736.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.36 or 0.00752159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00128196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00041292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00194220 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00040026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00105794 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,008,955,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,983,090,804 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

