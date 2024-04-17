Signet Financial Management LLC Has $447,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $1,552,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 2.0 %

BK opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.