Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.17 and its 200 day moving average is $202.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

