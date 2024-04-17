Slow Capital Inc. Increases Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Schrödinger worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 304.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 3,480.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Schrödinger Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SDGR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 207,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,518. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

