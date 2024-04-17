SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

SM Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 210.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

View Our Latest Report on SM Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3,772.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.