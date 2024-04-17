SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.99. 909,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,890. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $322.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27 and a beta of 1.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.