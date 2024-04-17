Substratum (SUB) Trading 79.2% Higher This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 111.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $33.25 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023906 USD and is up 40.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

