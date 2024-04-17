Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 394200342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Supply@ME Capital Stock Up 3.4 %
The company has a market cap of £18.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.06.
Supply@ME Capital Company Profile
Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Supply@ME Capital
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Supply@ME Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply@ME Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.