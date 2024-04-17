Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.60. 763,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,278. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.