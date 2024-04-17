Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,622 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $156.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,026. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.77. The firm has a market cap of $367.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

